UT Martin Launches New Strategic Planning Process

The University of Tennessee at Martin has launched a new strategic planning process to guide the university through 2023.

The five-year plan’s initial development phase will last until December of this year when a strategic plan will be formed and unveiled. UT Martin chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said he expects the plan to focus on accreditation and academic assessment, enrollment growth and the perception of UT Martin in the area.

As part of the first phase, Carver appointed a steering committee to guide the process. The committee is speaking with constituent groups such as students and faculty in the next step of the process. Carver said he wants UT Martin to be a cultural, intellectual and social hub for the region.

For more information on UT Martin’s strategic plan process, visit utm.edu/strategic.