UT Martin to Host Finalists for Provost, Vice Chancellor Position

The University of Tennessee at Martin is hosting finalists this month for the role of Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

The university says four candidates will participate in open forums to discuss topics of interest to the campus and local community.

Dr. James Brown currently serves as dean of the College of Liberal Arts in Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. Brown will be on campus on January 22.

Dr. Steven Ralston currently serves as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Morehead State University. Ralston will be on campus on January 23.

Dr. Philip Cavalier recently served as provost of Lyon College in Arkansas. Cavalier will be on campus January 25.

Dr. Norma Burgess is the founding dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Lipscomb University in Nashville. Burgess will be on campus January 29.

The forums begin at 3:30 in the Watkins Auditorium. The sessions are open to the public.

UTM began a national search in Spring 2017.