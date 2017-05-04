UT Martin Extending Provost Search, Interim to be Named Soon

By 1 hour ago

Credit UT Martin, via Facebook

The University of Tennessee at Martin is extending their search for provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. 

Chancellor Keith Carver also said this week he plans to name an interim replacement soon to serve until the position is filled. He said in an email to the university the search will restart this month and continue through August with on-campus interviews planned in late September or early October.

UT Martin had named four finalists in early April.

Jerald Ogg served in the positions since 2011 and returned to a faculty position in the Department of Communications.

Tags: 
UT Martin
university of tennessee at martin
provost search

Related Content

UT Martin Identifies Finalists in National Provost Search

By Apr 7, 2017
UT Martin logo, utm.edu

The University of Tennessee at Martin has narrowed its search for a new university provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs to four finalists.