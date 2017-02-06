UT Martin Civil Rights Conference to Center Around ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement

By Sydni Anderson

Rose speaking at Baltimore’s City Hall
Credit Beblackexcel, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Social activist Kwame Rose is the keynote speaker at University of Tennessee at Martin’s annual Civil Rights Conference this month.

Rose is known for speaking at rallies and protesting media coverage following the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, including a confrontation with Geraldo Rivera of Fox News. The conference involves events centered around the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Organizer and UTM history professor David Barber said he feels it’s important to assert that black lives do matter in this country.

 

“The object of our conference is not only to highlight the work of the civil rights movement, but to keep the issues that the civil rights put forward at the top of a national agenda,” Barber said.

Barber said he wants people to understand the issues of civil rights and social justice in the context of Black Lives Matter. The conference begins on February 16.

