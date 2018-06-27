U.S. Sen. McConnell: Senate Will Vote To Confirm Justice Kennedy’s Successor

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote to confirm the successor to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy this fall.

A release from McConnell’s office followed Wednesday’s announcement that Justice Kennedy has retired. McConnell expressed gratitude for Kennedy’s 43 years of service.

“In particular, we owe him a debt of thanks for his ardent defense of the First Amendment right to political speech,” McConnell said. “As Justice Kennedy concludes his tenure on the Court, we wish him, his wife Mary, and their family every happiness in the years ahead.”

He says the Senate stands ready to offer advice and consent to President Donald Trump’s nominee. McConnell says he and the Senate look forward to “yet another outstanding selection.”

McConnell withheld filling a vacancy on the Supreme Court in 2016 following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a move that helped the GOP reshape the Court with the eventual appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch.