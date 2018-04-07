U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Declines to Share Trade Strategy On China

By Mary Meehan (OVR) 53 seconds ago

Rep. Andy Barr, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Kentucky Secretary of Agriculture Ryan Quarles toured Keeneland Friday.
Credit Mary Meehan, WEKU

President Donald Trump says Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will take the lead in handling current trade disputes with China. But Perdue, who is visiting Kentucky, is keeping his plan vague.

Perdue toured Lexington’s Keeneland racetrack followed by a gaggle of reporters. When asked whether crop insurance could be a way to help support farmers Perdue had this to say.

“Probably not crop insurance specifically, there are other things that we are not prepared to talk about at this time, we don’t want to lay all or our cards on the table but he has authorized and commanded us to take care of our producers.”

Without naming anything specific Perdue said he has many tools at his disposal and that Trump has said “Sonny we are not going to let our farmers be causalities in our trade dispute.”

Tags: 
Sonny Perdue
China
tariffs
Donald Trump

Trade War Fears Have Ohio Valley Soy Growers Nervous

By Apr 5, 2018
Nicole Erwin, Ohio Valley ReSource

  China buys more than half of the soybeans grown in the Ohio Valley. So China’s threat this week to place a 25 percent tariff on U.S. soy means farmers would be caught in the crosshairs of a trade war.

Trump Threatens China With Additional $100 Billion Of Tariffs; China Ready To Fight

By Apr 6, 2018

Updated at 8:07 a.m. ET Friday

China's government on Friday hit back at President Trump's latest call for more tariffs by saying it was prepared to "follow through to the end and fight back resolutely."

President Trump upped the ante in his trade dispute with China Thursday by signaling his willingness to impose more tariffs than previously announced.

China's $50 Billion Tariff Threat Targets U.S. Soybeans, Cars, Whiskey

By Apr 4, 2018

Updated at 5:26 p.m. ET

China's leaders followed President Trump in taking another step toward a new trade war, announcing a plan to put steep tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. imports. China's proposed 25 percent tariffs would target a wide range of American products, from soybeans and whiskey to airplanes and cars.

"China currently buys about $14 billion worth of American soybeans each year — almost a third of the entire U.S. crop," NPR's Dan Charles reports for our Newscast unit. "Prices for U.S. soybeans tumbled by 3 to 5 percent" on the news, Dan adds.