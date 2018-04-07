U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Declines to Share Trade Strategy On China

President Donald Trump says Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will take the lead in handling current trade disputes with China. But Perdue, who is visiting Kentucky, is keeping his plan vague.

Perdue toured Lexington’s Keeneland racetrack followed by a gaggle of reporters. When asked whether crop insurance could be a way to help support farmers Perdue had this to say.

“Probably not crop insurance specifically, there are other things that we are not prepared to talk about at this time, we don’t want to lay all or our cards on the table but he has authorized and commanded us to take care of our producers.”

Without naming anything specific Perdue said he has many tools at his disposal and that Trump has said “Sonny we are not going to let our farmers be causalities in our trade dispute.”