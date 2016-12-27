(Update) 'Three Strikes' Bill Would Put Repeat Offenders Behind Bars For Life

By 29 minutes ago

Credit niroworld, 123rf Stock Photo

Update: This story has been updated to include response from ACLU.

A state lawmaker has proposed sentencing those convicted of three or more Class A or B felonies to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Rep. Gerald Watkins, a Democrat from Paducah, said by the time someone has committed three severe felonies, they’ve missed the window to change their behavior.

“They are not going to take advantage of the opportunities to be productive citizens when they get out of prison,” Watkins said. “They usually just graduate to more and more violent crimes as they go through the system.”

The proposal would apply to those already convicted of at least two Class A or B felonies or capital offenses. Felonies resulting from the same incident wouldn’t be counted as multiple convictions.

Many other states have “three-strike” laws that enact mandatory minimum sentences for those convicted of multiple felonies, though penalties range in severity. Kentucky already has persistent felony offender laws that dole out longer sentences to those convicted of multiple felonies within a five-year window.

Kate Miller, advocacy director for ACLU-Kentucky, said that Kentucky’s criminal justice system is already restrictive and prisons are “bloated” with people who haven’t committed serious crimes.

“Mandatory minimums don’t make any of us actually safer,” Miller said. “What they do is put further burdens on the justice system, the individuals that are directly impacted as well as the taxpayer.”

According to a U.S. Justice Action Network poll from early this year, 75 percent of Kentuckians think judges should be able to use discretion to impose a range of sentences instead of having a system of mandatory minimum sentences.

“Local juries and judges know the community and are a better system to have in place than this sort of broad one size fits all policy,” Miller said.

Although Watkins said his bill would put more people behind bars in Kentucky, he said he intends to propose legislation aimed at reducing the state’s prison population by diverting those convicted of drug possession into treatment programs rather than incarceration.

“To me, if it’s personal possession, they don’t need to be in prison, they need to be in treatment,” Watkins said.

Watkins proposed a bill during this year’s legislative session that would have required mandatory treatment and community service to people convicted of possessing certain drugs or paraphernalia.

The legislation also would have reduced the penalty for possessing some drugs from a Class D felony to a Class A misdemeanor.

The legislative session starts Jan. 3, 2017.

This story has been updated

Tags: 
three strikes bill
felony

Related Content

(Update) KSP Arrests Convicted Felon on Numerous Firearms Charges in Murray

By Sep 27, 2016
Kentucky State Police

Update Tuesday: Kentucky State Police have also charged Powers with trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Tuesday. He remains lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

A convicted felon in Murray is behind bars after Kentucky State Police found him in possession of 26 guns, a ‘substantial amount’ of ammunition, body armor and explosive paraphernalia. 

Kentucky Felony Expungement Law Causing Confusion, Disagreement

By Sep 24, 2016
belchonock, 123rf Stock Photo

A new law meant to give some felons a second chance by expunging their criminal records is causing confusion and disagreement.

Felony Expungement Law Takes Effect in Kentucky

By Jul 15, 2016
belchonock, 123rf Stock Photo

Kentuckians with certain felony convictions can now begin the process of having such Class D offenses expunged. July 15th marks the first effective day of the legislation approved by lawmakers earlier this year. 