Update: Police in Standoff with Man Barricaded in Livingston County Home

Update:

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the subject involved in a standoff Monday in Livingston County.

Police say 46-year-old Charles William Hopkins of Smithland was involved in two shooting incidents in Ledbetter and McCracken County Monday morning.

Paducah Police said in a release they were called to an apartment on North Friendship Road where Hopkins’ girlfriend Allison Schnuck was staying. Hopkins had beat and shot at the door in an attempt to gain entry before fleeing. Schnuck and a 13-year-old who lives in the apartment hid at the rear of the apartment until officers arrived, the release said. She informed police that he was probably heading back to his residence in Livingston County.

Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson and Chief Deputy Devin Brewer went to Hopkins' residence on Holland Road in Smithland.

A release from their office said Hopkins was armed with a high powered rifle and large caliber revolver. He retreated and barricaded himself in his residence. He opened the door several times, but refused to leave.

Davidson negotiated with Hopkins, who surrendered at roughly 2:30 p.m. Charges are pending.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office's SWAT Team and Paducah Police Department.

4:00 p.m.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has detained the subject involved in a standoff Monday in Livingston County.

Communications Director Brent Stringer said no one else was in the home.

He said negotiations were successful and the subject was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.

Charges are pending.

2:00 p.m.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene at a home in Livingston County.

Communications Director Brent Stringer said the department is involved in a standoff with a man barricaded in the home.

He said a SWAT team is on the scene as well as a couple of troopers from the Kentucky State Police. Stringer says the department does not know of anyone else in the home.

He said they are hoping to have the man come out peacefully. The department arrived at the home early Monday morning.

