(Update) "No Evidence Of Trauma" In Death Of 8-Month-Old In Mayfield

Update: The State Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville on Monday determined in a preliminary diagnosis "no evidence of trauma" after an autopsy of the eight-month-old child found dead in an apartment in Mayfield on Sunday.

Police said in a release the manner of death is yet undetermined, pending the results of toxicology and histology. The case remains under investigation.

Original Story:

Mayfield Police are investigating the death of an eight-month-old child.

The police department said Monday on Facebook, the child was found dead at its home in the Garden Apartments at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the State Medical Examiner's office in Madisonville.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is assisting in the investigation.