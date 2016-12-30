(UPDATE) Longtime Paducah Radio Personality Ed Taylor Killed in Accident

Longtime Paducah radio personality William "Ed" Taylor was struck and killed in a pedestrian-vehicle accident Thursday evening.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department said in a release, 41-year-old Kasi Greenwell of Paducah struck 76-year-old Taylor while he was presumably walking across the roadway to retrieve his mail. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a resume, Taylor was a western Tennessee native with a long career in radio: working as a disc jockey at Tennessee stations in the early 1960s before joining WPAD in Paducah where he served as an early morning host and play-by-play announcer for Paducah Tilghman High School unti 1983. After movnig back to Tennessee for various positions at radio stations, in 1997 he returned to Paducah, where he joined Bristol Broadcasting and served as a sportscaster for Paducah Tilghman games.

Greenwell was transported to Lourdes Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Memorial services for Taylor will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Paducah Tilghman Gym. Friends may start gathering at 6 p.m. and are asked to wear blue and white to honor Ed's love for Paducah Tilghman.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Paducah Tilghman Athletics, 2400 Washington Street, Paducah, KY 42003.