(Update) KYTC Dist. 2 Road Crews Pre-Treating Ahead of Wednesday Night Snow

Update Wednesday Morning: KYTC has expanded pre-treatment due to an increase in projected snowfall accumulation of up to 2 inches, particularly in the northern part of District 2, along the Ohio River. The 'supertanker' is operating on I-69 between Madisonville and Henderson.
A chance of light snow totaling one inch Wednesday night and Thursday morning has some western Kentucky road crews pre-treating highways beginning Wednesday morning.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 crews start pre-treating counties including Christian, Muhlenberg, Hopkins, Caldwell, Webster and Union at 8 a.m. and will have time to complete about half of the highways where snow is expected to accumulate.
KYTC warns motorists to be alert for slow moving bring trucks.