(Update) KSP Investigating Escape, Collision, and Shooting at State Penitentiary

Update: Kentucky State Police have arrested the female passenger involved in a vehicle collision Friday morning at Kentucky State Penitentiary involving an inmate, a woman and a small child.

Police say 21-year-old Bryonna Heath of Cincinnati, Ohio is charged with first degree escape and is in the Caldwell County Jail. She was also served with an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear in a 2016 case in Campbell County.

The inmate, 26-year-old Antonio Wofford, also of Cincinnati, attempted to further escape by fleeing on foot. Wofford attempted to climb a stone wall when a corrections officer shot and injured him.

He was transferred to a Louisville hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police are investigating a car crash involving a State Penitentiary inmate, a woman and small child.

KSP spokesman Jody Cash said dispatch received a call this morning about a car crash near the prison in Eddyville.While responding troopers learned the crash may be related to reports of an escaped inmate.

Cash said a Kentucky State Penitentiary Corrections Officer fired shots and injured the inmate as the incident escalated. The inmate, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to recover from his injuries. Both the woman and child were treated for injuries sustained during the crash and have been released from the hospital.

KSP say it is an isolated incident and there is no additional threat to the surrounding community. The minimum custody inmate involved was assigned to a work detail outside the maximum security portion of the prison.

All other inmates are accounted for and the prison is secure. This incident comes months after the prisoners assaulted seven correctional officers and the facility was placed on lockdown