(Update) Dealer Guilty in Fort Campbell Equipment Theft

Update:

A Tennessee man has been convicted for conspiring with soldiers to steal sensitive military equipment and sell it to foreign buyers.

A federal jury on Thursday found John Roberts, of Clarksville, guilty of conspiracy to steal and sell government property, two counts of violating the Arms Export Control Act and 10 counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said he faces up to five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years for each count of wire fraud and arms export violations.

Prosecutors said more than $1 million worth of weapons parts, body armor, helmets, gun sights and other equipment was stolen and sold in a vast black market. Six soldiers and another civilian pleaded guilty.

Original Story:

A jury is deliberating in the federal trial of a Tennessee man accused of conspiring with soldiers to steal sensitive military equipment from Fort Campbell and sell it to foreign buyers.

The 12-person jury started deliberations Thursday morning. John Roberts, of Clarksville, is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to steal and sell government property and violating the Arms Export Control Act. Six soldiers and his civilian business partner made plea deals in exchange for their testimony.

Roberts testified Wednesday that he did not know the soldiers were bringing him stolen equipment.

Prosecutors said that Roberts knowingly made hundreds of thousands of dollars re-selling weapons parts, body armor, helmets, gun sights, generators and medical equipment in a vast black market for military goods.

