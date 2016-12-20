UofL Faculty Named Medical Director for Kentucky Medicaid Services

By Dec 20, 2016

Credit CHFS Communications

A faculty member at the University of Louisville School of Medicine has been appointed medical director for the Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services.  

Dr. Gil Liu will oversee clinical decisions for the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program which covers over a million Kentuckians.  

Liu takes over for John Langefield who left the department last year.  

DMS Commissioner Steve Millers says the department is "privileged to have someone of Dr. Liu’s caliber."  

A graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Dr. Liu completed an internship and residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) School of Medicine as well as completing an additional fellowship in medical informatics and earning a master’s degree in biomedical engineering while at UNC. 

Liu joined UofL as the director of General Pediatrics in 2013 where he taught and researched topics including obesity prevention, environmental health and improving medical education.  

Liu also serves as Chair for the American Academy of Pediatrics Leadership Alliance.  

 

gil liu
department of medicaid services
medicaid

Kentucky’s Current Commissioner for Medicaid Lawrence Kissner is stepping down to take an out-of-state private sector job.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Audrey Tayse Haynes has appointed Deputy Commissioner Lisa Lee to his post.

Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball says the state is offering special bank accounts to people with disabilities.

More than 8,500 people with expanded Medicaid coverage got breast cancer screenings in May and June of this year. And more people covered under the expansion received dental, diabetes, Hepatitis C and colorectal cancer screenings.

For Freida Lockaby, an unemployed 56-year-old woman who lives with her dog in an aging mobile home in Manchester, Ky., one of America's poorest places, the Affordable Care Act was life altering.

The law allowed Kentucky to expand Medicaid in 2014 and made Lockaby – along with 440,000 other low-income state residents – newly eligible for free health care under the state-federal insurance program. Enrollment gave Lockaby her first insurance in 11 years.

The number of emergency room visits in Kentucky hasn’t gone up much since Medicaid expanded or people started getting coverage on the individual market. That’s according to a new report from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.