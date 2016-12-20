UofL Faculty Named Medical Director for Kentucky Medicaid Services

A faculty member at the University of Louisville School of Medicine has been appointed medical director for the Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services.

Dr. Gil Liu will oversee clinical decisions for the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program which covers over a million Kentuckians.

Liu takes over for John Langefield who left the department last year.

DMS Commissioner Steve Millers says the department is "privileged to have someone of Dr. Liu’s caliber."

A graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Dr. Liu completed an internship and residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) School of Medicine as well as completing an additional fellowship in medical informatics and earning a master’s degree in biomedical engineering while at UNC.

Liu joined UofL as the director of General Pediatrics in 2013 where he taught and researched topics including obesity prevention, environmental health and improving medical education.

Liu also serves as Chair for the American Academy of Pediatrics Leadership Alliance.