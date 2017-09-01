University of Tennessee at Martin Restarts Provost Search

The University of Tennessee at Martin is restarting a national search for a provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Jerald Ogg had served in the position since 2011 and returned to a faculty position this year.

In May, Chancellor Keith Carver appointed Rich Helgeson to fill-in for an interim period of one-year following the conclusion of an initial search, in which no candidates were hired.

In a release, UT Martin expects finalists to begin on-campus interviews in early Spring and to fill the position at the beginning of the 2018-19 academic year.