University of Louisville Planning to Cut Funding for Campus Newspaper

The University of Louisville is planning to cease funding for the campus newspaper amid the school's $48 million budget shortfall.

The Courier-Journal reports that school officials told the student journalism staff that funding for the Louisville Cardinal newspaper would cease by the end of the 2018 spring semester.

Jenni Laidman, chair of the Louisville Cardinal board of directors, says the newspaper is "caught in the middle of the university's financial problems." Laidman says it could "mean the end of the Cardinal."

Since becoming an independent student newspaper in the 1970s, the Cardinal received $40,000 to $60,000 from the president's and provost's office for advertising.

In 2016, the university decreased its funding commitment by $20,000. Now with no future university funding, Laidman says they're forced to search for other options.