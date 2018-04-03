University of Louisville Names Neeli Bendapudi Next President

By WFPL Staff 32 minutes ago

Neeli Bendapudi
Credit University of Louisville via WFPL

The University of Louisville has chosen Neeli Bendapudi as its 18th president, the school’s Board of Trustees announced Tuesday. Bendapudi is currently the University of Kansas Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, as well as a professor of marketing at the KU School of Business.

Bendapudi is U of L’s first woman president. She is expected to start her new job on May 15.

U of L’s president position has been vacant for almost two years; former President James Ramsey resigned in July, 2016 after several scandals and controversies regarding mismanagement of university funds.

Ramsey was immediately replaced on a a temporary basis by Neville Pinto, then-interim executive vice president and provost. Pinto left for the top job at the University of Cincinnati in February, 2017, and was replaced by Greg Postel.

Postel has been the school’s interim president since then, and was a candidate for the permanent job. He had previously served as the vice president for health affairs.

The board’s presidential search process was closed to the public, despite protests to be more transparent.

This post has been updated.

Tags: 
U of L

Related Content

U of L Names Vince Tyra Its Permanent Athletic Director

By & Mar 26, 2018
Rick Howlett via WFPL

The University of Louisville has named Vince Tyra its permanent athletic director after he served as interim athletic director for six months.

Universities Warn Bevin Cuts Would Set School Funding Back Decades

By Jan 25, 2018
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Leaders of Kentucky’s two largest universities warned lawmakers Thursday that Gov. Bevin’s proposed spending cuts would eliminate crucial programs and scholarships that benefit Kentuckians and attract businesses to the state.

Read U of L’s Letter To Pitino On ‘Just Cause’ Firing

By Kate Howard (KyCIR) Oct 6, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

University of Louisville Interim President Gregory Postel cited “a pattern and practice of inappropriate behavior” in notifying basketball coach Rick Pitino his contract is being terminated.

Two U of L Assistant Basketball Coaches Placed On Leave

By Oct 6, 2017
Rick Howlett, WFPL

  Two members of the University of Louisville men’s basketball coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave.

A Deeper Look At U of L’s Contract With Adidas

By Kate Howard Oct 3, 2017
J Tyler Franklin / WFPL

  The $160 million sponsorship deal between the University of Louisville and Adidas could be in jeopardy if the NCAA basketball scandal forces big losses on the court.

The 10-year sponsorship agreement isn’t set to start until next summer. But a pending FBI investigation, dwindling basketball recruit classes and possible NCAA sanctions could all impact its value — if the extension even survives long enough to go into effect.