University of Louisville Names Neeli Bendapudi Next President

The University of Louisville has chosen Neeli Bendapudi as its 18th president, the school’s Board of Trustees announced Tuesday. Bendapudi is currently the University of Kansas Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, as well as a professor of marketing at the KU School of Business.

Bendapudi is U of L’s first woman president. She is expected to start her new job on May 15.

U of L’s president position has been vacant for almost two years; former President James Ramsey resigned in July, 2016 after several scandals and controversies regarding mismanagement of university funds.

Ramsey was immediately replaced on a a temporary basis by Neville Pinto, then-interim executive vice president and provost. Pinto left for the top job at the University of Cincinnati in February, 2017, and was replaced by Greg Postel.

Postel has been the school’s interim president since then, and was a candidate for the permanent job. He had previously served as the vice president for health affairs.

The board’s presidential search process was closed to the public, despite protests to be more transparent.

This post has been updated.