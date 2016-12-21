Unemployment Rate Down in 119 Counties Over the Last Year

Credit Chris Potter - StockMonkeys.com / Flickr (Creative Commons License) (CC BY 2.0)

New numbers from the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training show that for the first time since 2007, only one county is above 10 percent unemployment.  

Jobless rates are down in 119 counties from November 2015 to 2016.  

Only Carlisle County in the far western part of the state stayed the same.  

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.6 percent. It was followed by Oldham County, 2.7 percent; Fayette and Shelby counties, 2.8 percent each; Scott and Warren counties, 3 percent; and Anderson, Boone, Jessamine, Spencer and Washington counties, 3.1 percent each. 

 

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.2 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 9.5 percent; Harlan County, 9 percent; Letcher County, 8.6 percent; Elliott County, 8.3 percent; Floyd County, 8.2 percent; Knott, Lawrence and Pike counties, 8 percent each; and Clay County, 7.8 percent.  

Unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4 percent for November 2016, 4.4 percent for the nation.

The Office of Employment and Training is an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Tags: 
Kentucky Office of Employment and Training
Kentucky Education and Workforce
jobless rate

Workforce Development Cabinet Economist Manoj Shanker says the increase reflects a particularly devastating year for Eastern Kentucky communities, which have the highest unemployment rates in Kentucky.