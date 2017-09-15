UK President Capilouto is Featured Speaker at Paducah Chamber Luncheon

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is the featured speaker at a Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon this month.

Capilouto will likely talk about the shifting landscape of higher education in Kentucky given the state emphasis on STEM education and performance funding. Paducah is home to a UK engineering campus.

Capilouto is also leading more than $2 billion in university building projects and recently broke ground on a College of Medicine in Bowling Green.

He became the president of the $3.7 billion flagship and land grant research university in 2011.

The event is part of the Chamber’s Business Education Partnership. The luncheon begins at 11:30 on September 26 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.

Registration information at the Paducah Chamber website.