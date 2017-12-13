U of L Meets With NCAA To Appeal Sanctions

University of Louisville officials met behind closed doors Wednesday with the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee in Atlanta.

U of L is appealing sanctions handed down by the NCAA earlier this year in connection with a prostitution scandal involving the men’s basketball program.

The punishment included the vacation of the Cardinals 2013 national championship, their 2012 Final Four trophy, and the repayment of money earned from post-season tournament appearances.

Former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino had previously said he would appeal his five-game suspension related to the investigation. Pitino was fired this fall following new allegations of recruiting violations. That also led to the termination of athletic director Tom Jurich and two of Pitino’s assistants.

Wednesday’s appeals hearing was not related to those allegations.

The hearing was not open to the public or the media. Courier Journalreports that the hearing lasted about four hours. The NCAA has not said when a decision will be issued.