Tyson to Expand Operations in Henderson Co. Facility, Creating 66 New Jobs

A major food processing corporation is expanding operations in Henderson County, in a project expected to create 66 jobs.

In a release Tuesday, Governor Matt Bevin said Tyson Chicken, Inc. a Tyson Foods subsidiary is investing $13.5 million in the project, doubling its thigh-deboning capacity and replacing a freezer in its production line. The company is also adding 24 trimming stations.

Jobs will include packers, mechanics, supervisors and quality assurance technicians.

This expansion is in addition to an $8.2 million expansion in July 2015, which created 91 jobs. The facility currently employs 1,200 people.

To encourage this investment, Tyson was approved for tax incentives from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority and the Kentucky Business Investment program. The company can also receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network.