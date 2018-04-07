Two Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash at Fort Campbell

Two soldiers were killed Friday night in a helicopter crash during routine training at Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne Division said in a release on Saturday the soldiers were with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. At approximately 9:50 p.m. the soldiers were killed in an AH-64E Apache Helicopter crash in the local training area on base.

Their names are being withheld until next-of-kin notification is complete. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne,” said 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell acting senior commander Brig. Gen. Todd Royar. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time," he said.

This story will be updated.