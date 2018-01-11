Turning The Tables Listening Party: Forever 27 Club

In July, NPR published Turning The Tables, it's list of the 150 Greatest Albums By Women during the "classic album" era. Our occasional listening parties bring together voters to discuss some of their favorites from the list.

Today, we are considering classic albums by two singers who both died too young, but still had time enough to embody the freedom and heartache of their respective generations.

In this episode, Ann Powers, who spearheaded Turning The Tables, is joined by two of its contributors, Gwen Thompkins, host of WWNO's Music Inside Out, and writer, DJ and frequent NPR contributor Alison Fensterstock to discuss Janis Joplin's 1971 album Pearl, and Amy Winehouse's 2006 album Back To Black.

Hear our discussion in the player above.

