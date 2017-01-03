Trump’s Picks for TVA Board Could Reshape Federal Agency

By & 7 seconds ago

Credit TVA

Within the next five months, President-elect Donald Trump could appoint a majority of the board for the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation's largest government-owned utility. 

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports three Democratic members of the board are leaving Tuesday after the Republican-controlled Senate failed last year to confirm President Barack Obama's reappointment of the three directors.

Combined with two additional board vacancies this year, Trump could appoint a majority of the nine-member board as soon as May 18.

Trump has pledged to reform how government works and repeatedly said he would revive America's coal industry by changing some regulations on fossil fuels.

TVA serves more than 9 million people including Kentucky and Tennessee.

Tags: 
tennessee valley authority
TVA
Donald Trump
alternative energy
coal
Natural Gas
Nuclear Power

Related Content

Coal Country Picked Trump. Now, They Want Him To Keep His Promises

By editor Jan 1, 2017

From West Virginia to Wyoming, coal country overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump and his message that he will bring coal jobs back. Now, those same voters are eyeing his incoming administration closely, careful to see if he will keep his promises to revive the coal industry and get miners back to work.

Getting Rid Of The EPA’s Clean Power Plan May Be Easier Said Than Done

By Dec 28, 2016
Erica Peterson | wfpl.org

  President-Elect Donald Trump has said he will revoke numerous federal regulations when he takes office, including the Obama administration’s rules to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. But while Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency may choose to turn a blind eye when it comes to enforcing the standard, getting rid of the Clean Power Plan entirely may be easier said than done.

For Global Investors, 'Uncertainty' Over Business Climate Under Trump

By Dec 25, 2016

It can take decades for a country build up a name as a good place to do business, and the U.S. consistently ranks among the best. But some economists say its reputation for trustworthiness could be challenged if President-elect Trump makes good on threats to rip up international agreements.