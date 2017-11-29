Trump Retweets Incendiary Anti-Muslim Videos From Controversial Group

President Trump unleashed a series of retweets Wednesday morning of a number of incendiary videos from a far-right British anti-Muslim group.

The videos are from Britain First. The group's deputy leader, Jayda Fransen, claims they show Muslims beating non-Muslims. The three that Trump shared were titled "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch Boy on crutches!", "Muslim destroys a statue of Virgin Mary!", and "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!"

The provenance of the videos is not clear. Fransen was convicted in Britain in November 2016 of religiously aggravated harassment after abusing a woman wearing a hijab. Earlier this month, she was charged with using "threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior" after a speech she made in Belfast.

She appeared to be ecstatic over Trump's retweets, proclaiming in all caps, "THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN'S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Trump has previously demonstrated his animosity toward the Islamic faith, declaring "Islam hates us" during last year's Presidential campaign, as well as calling for a "total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the U.S.

The Counsel of American-Islamic Relations today condemned what it called the President's "incitement to violence against American Muslims."

And his decision to retweet the videos was criticized by at least one ally. Former CNN host and Apprentice candidate Piers Morgan tweeted:

Trump also couldn't resist weighing in on the firing of Today show host Matt Lauer by NBC over allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior."

