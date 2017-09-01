Tropical Depression Harvey Brings Heavy Rainfall to South Central Kentucky

Tropical depression Harvey flooded roads and buildings across south central Kentucky Thursday night and Friday, causing many schools to be closed and activities canceled.

Warren County Emergency Management reports portions of about two dozen roads have been impassable at various times due to heavy rainfall.

Kentucky Mesonet data shows between five and six inches of rain fell at monitoring stations from Smiths Grove to Bowling Green.

Some of that rainfall came in through the ceiling at Western Kentucky University’s student magazine, the Talisman. Chuck Clark is director of WKU student publications.



“We’ve had some damage to computers and to some of the furnishings in the office, but we’ve moved everything out and the facilities people from WKU have been here, and they’ve done a terrific job getting it cleaned up. Now they have to figure out what’s causing the leak, because there’s still water coming into the building.”

The region remains under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m. Saturday, with another one-to-three inches of rain expected through Saturday morning.

