Trial Set for Amish Community Members Over Horse Droppings

By 25 minutes ago

Credit Andriy Solovyov, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Members of an Amish community in Kentucky may take their cases to court after being cited for violating an ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports 13 members of the Swartzentruber Amish sect in Auburn appeared in court Wednesday and were told their trials will begin August 2 if they can't settle the cases before then.

The defendants belong to a conservative sect that rejects motor vehicles and most modern technology and travels by horse-drawn buggies. They believe the bags violate their community's religious standards. The city says the ordinance is meant to promote safety.

The judge set a pretrial conference for attorneys July 19.

amish

Related Content

Two Amish Men Dump Horse-Poop Lawsuit Against Kentucky City

By Feb 23, 2017
Laura Ellis

Two Amish men from Kentucky who sued the city of Auburn's mayor and police chief over an ordinance requiring horses to wear excrement-catching bags within city limits have voluntarily dismissed their federal lawsuit.

Amish Sue Auburn, KY Over Equine Diaper Law

By Laura Ellis Dec 26, 2016
WFPL News

Two Amish men are suing the city of Auburn, Kentucky, in Logan County, saying a city ordinance is placing a substantial burden on their freedom of religion.