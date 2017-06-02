Transportation Cabinet Awards Nearly $25 Million For Community Improvements In KY

The transportation cabinet is awarding nearly $25 million dollars in federal grants for projects in 28 Kentucky counties.

The funds are from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program and Transportation Alternatives Program. Projects in this year’s cycle range from new sidewalks to the purchase of new hybrid electric diesel buses that will replace traditional diesel buses. There are 34 projects slated within the Commonwealth including including Todd, Calloway, Graves, Christian and Hopkins counties.

Those projects include:

$180,000 to Todd County for new sidewalks for under serviced area to the downtown and recreation sections in Guthrie.

$102,400 to Hopkins County for new sidewalks in Morton’s Gap.

$506,000 to Graves County to install shared-use paths connecting several parks and a senior center in Mayfield.

$799,985 to Calloway County to improve sidewalks in Murray, in an effort to connect them to Murray State University, commercial businesses and transit stops.

$716,000 to Christian County to continue improvements on the Hopkinsville Greenway System to extend trail along the rail bed.