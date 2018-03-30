Related Program: 
Sounds Good

Training Program Offered to Community to Help Preserve Archaeological Sites in Tennessee Valley

By & Melanie Davis 3 hours ago

Credit www.tva.gov

     The Tennessee Valley area is rich with wildlife, nature, and sites of historical and archeological significance. To keep these areas in good condition, the Tennessee Valley Authority founded an outreach program that allows members of the community to aid in the preservation of these public lands. 

       The Thousand Eyes Stewardship program was founded in 2014 by the Tennessee Valley Authority. Its main goal is to train community members on how to monitor archeological/historical sites for environmental damages, vandalism, and looting. Thousand Eyes stewards act as the 'eyes' of the scientists working on this land while they are off site. The training program spans over seven states and thus far, there are around 30 volunteers. 
        Land Between the Lakes archeologist, Erin Pritchard, visited Sounds Good to discuss the stewardship program and how WKMS listeners can get involved. Members of the Thousand Eyes Stewardship should enjoy the outdoors, history, and/or archeology. 
       The deadline to sign up for the next training session, which takes place on April 14th and 15th, was originally today (Friday, March 30th). However, the deadline has been extended to April 4th to encourage more participation. For more information on how to become a Thousand Eyes steward, e-mail Erin Pritchard at culturalresources@tva.gov or visit the Tennessee Valley Authority website. 

Tags: 
Land Between the Lakes
LBL
archaeology
tennessee valley authority
Tennessee Valley

Related Content

MSU Archaeologist on New Findings at Poverty Point

By Jul 23, 2013
Poverty Point State Historic Site, Facebook

Tracy Ross speaks with Anthony Ortmann, Murray State Archaeologist, contributing to new thinking about the prehistoric earthworks at Poverty Point. These were built about 3500 years ago on the edge of the Mississippi floodplain in northeastern Louisiana. One of the mounds stands 72-feet high and has a base almost the size of 10 football fields. They speak about how Anthony came to work at Poverty Point and why the site is historically significant, also, new findings and research about the site. Click here for more about Poverty Point and how to visit.

Samuel Mason: The Cave-In-Rock Pirate Who Prowled the Region's Waterways

By Kate Lochte & Jun 18, 2015
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Highway 91 goes north from Marion, Kentucky to the Ohio River, where there's a small ferry crossing to Cave-In-Rock, Illinois. That limestone cave, now a feature of a small state park along the banks of the river, was said to have harbored vicious river pirates at the turn of the 18th and 19th centuries, including the infamous Harpe Brothers. Dr. Mark Wagner, interim director and staff archeologist of Southern Illinois Carbondale's Center for Archeological Investigations, says that historical record only places one particular pirate there and his name was Samuel Mason. Kate Lochte speaks with Dr. Wagner on Sounds Good to learn more about the fearsome figure who prowled the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.