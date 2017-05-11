Trail of Tears Weekend Offers Glimpse of Life 175 Years Ago and Earlier

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park is gearing up for a Trail of Tears Weekend this Friday and Saturday. The cultural event gives guests an opportunity to step back in time and imagine what life was like in the region 175 years ago and prior.

A guided trip detailing the Cherokee Trail of Tears and early pioneer movement also tells the story of the prehistoric Southern Illinois Stone Mound people who inhabited nearby Mantle Rock. On Sounds Good, Matt Markgraf speaks with Dawson Springs Mayor and Murray State Regent Jenny Sewell about the history of the area and the event.

More about the event on Facebook

Trail of Tears weekend website