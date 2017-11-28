Top Democrats Pull Out Of Planned Meeting With Trump

That meeting between President Trump and the bipartisan leaders of Congress will not be bipartisan after all, since Democratic leaders suddenly pulled out of the get together planned at the White House this afternoon.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, leader of the House Democrats, announced they would no longer take part after Trump tweeted he doesn't "see a deal" between Democrats and the White House over funding the government past Dec. 8, when current funding is set to expire.

The Democrats responded in a joint statement that rather than going to the White House for a "show meeting," they will continue to negotiate with Republican Congressional leaders to avert a government shutdown. Schumer tweeted:

The statement from Schumer and Pelosi continued:



"If the President, who already said earlier this year that 'our country needs a good shutdown,' isn't interested in addressing the difficult year end agenda, we'll work with those Republicans who are, as we did in April. We look forward to continuing to work in good faith, as we have been for the last month, with our Republican colleagues in Congress to do just that."



Congress has a host of issues to deal with before the end of the year, including a spending bill to keep the government operating past Dec. 8th. Democrats and some Republicans also want to include legislation that would enable the so called Dreamers, people who were brought here illegally as children, to remain in the country.

Congress also needs to agree on reauthorizing the Children's Health Insurance Program, which some states say is already running low on cash. Republicans and Democrats are also at odds over defense spending levels.

All of those issues are complicating negotiations to keep the government open past next week. It's likely that a short-term extension could push negotiations closer to Christmas.

