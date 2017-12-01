TN Senate Speaker: UT to Accept Botched ACT scores

Tennessee’s Senate leader says the University of Tennessee will accept scores from ACT tests that weren't administered correctly last month.

Speaker Randy McNally said in a news release Thursday that University of Tennessee Interim Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick informed him of the decision.

Bearden High School and Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown were given the October 3 version of the test on October 17.

ACT has refused to validate the scores. The speaker says ACT needs to explain what happened, release the scores and let colleges and universities make their own determinations.

McNally said ACT's refusal has turned college admissions into a hostage situation, with deadlines for scholarships, financial aid and college acceptance approaching.