TN Quarterly Business and Economic Indicator Report Suggests Economic Growth

By 10 minutes ago

Money growth
Credit Konstantin Fedin, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Tennessee’s economy showed steady growth in 2016.

The Tennessee Quarterly Business and Economic Indicator report for the fourth quarter released Tuesday showed a 6.5% increase in new business filings from the fourth quarter of 2015 as well as a 0.5% drop in business closings.

Manufacturing, mining, logging, and construction employment saw a combined increase of 11,700 jobs. Although the Tennessee economy is expanding, the report indicated a rise in the unemployment rate because of an increase of job seekers.

Dr. William Fox from the University of Tennessee Knoxville is the director of the center that co-published the report with Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Haggart’s office. Fox says the data indicates a transition from fast economic growth to more sustainable growth.

“While what this data shows is continued growth in Tennessee, this data is consistent with others that are saying Tennessee is settling into more sustainable growth,” Fox said. “Employment for example is growing 1.6%, still very good, but down from just over 2.0% before-- so continued growth, but at a little bit slower pace than we had seen during the last couple of years.”

The report was published through a partnership between Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Harggett’s office and the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Find the full report here.

Tags: 
Tre Hargett
tennessee
economy
William Fox

Related Content

Kentucky Sales and Tax Revenue Fuel General Fund Growth in Past Year

By Aug 2, 2016
Sergey Kuzmin, 123rf Stock Photo

State budget officials say tax collections for Kentucky’s General Fund grew by nearly 4% in the past fiscal year, fueled by strong sales and individual income tax receipts.

Tenn. Economy Continues to Grow in 2016, Study Shows

By May 10, 2016
Tre Hargett, Twitter

Tennessee's economy continues to grow in 2016 according to a new economic report. The Secretary of State's office released the report Tuesday. 