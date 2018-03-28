TN Immigrant Tuition Bill Halted

A Tennessee senator says his bill to offer in-state tuition for Tennessee public college students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally has halted because House leadership won't let it go forward.

Republican Sen. Todd Gardenhire said Wednesday that the bill has become a "political hot potato," pointing out that the four major GOP gubernatorial candidates have said they oppose it, including House Speaker Beth Harwell. The bill has only passed a House subcommittee this session.

A Senate committee made a motion Wednesday that generally kills a bill. A similar measure in 2015 passed the Senate but died by a single vote on the House floor. Earlier this month, dozens of affected students lobbied lawmakers and took photos with Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, who supports the bill.