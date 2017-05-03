TN House Approves Metal Detector Bill for Local Gun Bans

The Tennessee House has passed a bill to make cities and counties choose between buying metal detectors, hiring security guards and checking bags at many public facilities, or letting handgun permit holders bring in their guns.

The bill passed the Republican-led House 70-24 on Wednesday and the Senate could vote on it soon. Gun control advocates and some cities think the bill would burden local officials with bad choices. The legislation also expands protections for gun-rights groups to sue on behalf of individuals who feel slighted by local gun restrictions.

Lawmakers voted down several amendments. One would have reduced the eligibility for triple attorney's fees awards included in the bill. Another would have exempted transit facilities from the added security requirements.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's office says he's deferred to the legislature's will on the bill.