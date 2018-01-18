TN Governor Appoints Water Availability Panel

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed a committee to develop a statewide plan for future water availability in the state.

A news release from Haslam's office Thursday said the committee includes leaders from federal, state and local governments, industry, academia, environmental advocacy groups and public utilities. A draft of the plan, TN H2O, will be available for public input by October.

Haslam’s office cited projections that said Tennessee's population will double in the next 50 years. The administration said it is worried about the Memphis Sands Aquifer, droughts, failures of old drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and interstate battles over water rights.

Deputy Gov. Jim Henry serves as committee chairman.