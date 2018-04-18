TN Education Officials Want TBI to Investigate Potential Student Test Hack

State education officials want the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the state Office of Homeland Security to investigate the potential hack of the computer system students use to take assessment tests.

State officials said Wednesday that Education Commissioner Candice McQueen asked Nashville's district attorney to ask the agencies to find out what happened.

Tennessee students this week have had problems taking the test, known as TNReady. Afterward state officials said there appeared to be a deliberate attack on the computer system of the company that administers the test.

State officials reiterated that there is no evidence that student data or information was compromised.

McQueen's announcement came after she was grilled by state lawmakers about repeated problems with the tests.

The state is paying Questar Assessment Inc. to administer the test.