TN Court Upholds Convictions for 2012 Election Extortion Plot

A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a Tennessee man engaged in an extortion scheme where he threatened to release the tax returns of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney if he wasn't paid.

Michael Mancil Brown sent letters signed ‘Doctor Evil’ that falsely claimed he had hacked into PriceWaterhouseCoopers accounting firm and would make the tax returns public if the company didn't send him $1 million dollars in Bitcoins.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld on Monday the 38-year-old's twelve convictions for wire fraud and extortion. However, the court vacated his four-year prison term and ordered him re-sentenced because the punishment was wrongfully enhanced.