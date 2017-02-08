TN Anti-Abortion Groups at Crossroads on Restrictions

  A Tennessee anti-abortion group is urging lawmakers emboldened by President Donald Trump to hold off on passing new abortion restrictions in the state until the courts decide the fate of several major abortion laws.

Tennessee Right to Life is asking lawmakers to go slow until a federal appellate court weighs in on a constitutional amendment that laid the groundwork for more stringent abortion restrictions. A separate federal district court case also could overturn laws requiring abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges; force abortion clinics to meet hospital-level surgical standards; and mandate counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.

Some lawmakers aren't awaiting the court rulings and introduced bills that would outlaw abortions as early as six weeks after conception.

