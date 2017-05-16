Titan One Missile Exhibit Opens At Discovery Park

An exhibit featuring a Titan One missile debuted Tuesday at the Discovery Park of America.

The missile was transported from the Huntsville Space Center in Alabama to the Union City museum last summer where it underwent restoration.

The missile will permanently sit in the STEM landing area of the park outside. Marketing assistant Katie Jarvis said she hopes the exhibit will attract those who are interested in science and math.





“So we’re hoping to not only get our members out here, but those who are interested in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and those who are interested in the air force and these kinds of missiles.” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said the park has set up an interactive ‘launch pad’ simulation. NASA donated the 110-foot-tall Titan One to the Discovery Park. The U.S. Army used the missile between 1959 and 2005.