Tibetan Monk Makes Rounds In Region For The 8th Year In A Row

Phuntsok speaking to a crowd at Murray State on Wednesday.
Credit via Murray State University College of Education and Human Services facebook page

  Tibetan Monk Tsering Phuntsok is touring western Kentucky this week for the eighth year in a row. Phuntsok is speaking with local businesses and schools about Buddhist teachings and compassion. Phuntsok said that he doesn’t worry about the current political climate because the world goes through ups and downs.

 

“I think everybody is seeking peace and seeking to bring the world peace, but Buddha says that it is very important to bring yourself peace first, so you can make your family peaceful, and your community and after that the world.” Phuntsok said.

 Phuntsok is in Hopkinsville Thursday and visits Paducah on Sunday. He spoke to a religious studies class at Murray State University Wednesday. The rest of Tsering Phuntsok's schedule is listed below: 

March 2nd in Hopkinsville

o   REL 150 Class at Hopkinsville Community College

o   4:00—5:00 Public tea at Milkweed

o   5:00 Public talk at Milkweed

 

March 5 in Paducah:

o   Talk at Mindfullness center  6:30-8:30 https://sullivanmindfulliving.com/

       

  March 6 in Paducah:

o   Classes in REL and PHI at West Kentucky Community and Technical College 

 

 March 7 in Paducah:

o (Subject to change)  Potentially spending the day at the mental health clinic in Cadiz; if not, then meeting with classes at WKCTC.

o   7:00 Public talk at West Kentucky Community and Techinical College 

 For any questions regarding Phuntsok's visit, email Hopkinsville Community College professor Ken Casey at ken.casey@kctcs.edu. 

Tsering Phuntsok

