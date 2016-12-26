'Three Strikes' Bill Would Put Repeat Offenders Behind Bars For Life

A Kentucky lawmaker has proposed sentencing those convicted of three or more Class A or B felonies to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Rep. Gerald Watkins, a Democrat from Paducah, said by the time someone has committed three severe felonies, they’ve missed the window to change their behavior.

"They are not going to take advantage of the opportunities to be productive citizens when they get out of prison," Watkins said. "They usually just graduate to more and more violent crimes as they go through the system."

The proposal would apply to those already convicted of at least two Class A or B felonies or capital offenses. Felonies resulting from the same incident wouldn’t be counted as multiple convictions.

Kentucky already has persistent felony offender laws that dole out longer sentences to those convicted of multiple felonies within a five year window.