Thai Authorities Begin Rescue Effort

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

In northern Thailand, four of the 12 boys trapped in a flooded cave have been rescued and are now at the hospital. The boys and their soccer coach were stuck in a network of caves for more than two weeks. The head of the operation says the effort has been going much better than expected. Still, reporter Michael Sullivan says, it's not over yet.

MICHAEL SULLIVAN, BYLINE: It's very, very large. These boys are almost 2, 2 1/2 miles up. And it's very narrow in some places. And in other places, it's completely submerged, so these boys have been getting rudimentary lessons in diving so they can get through these fully submerged sections of the cave. But some of them have not swum before, and teaching them diving in a hurry is not easy. But on the other hand, they got four out today.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's reporter Michael Sullivan. We'll be following that story throughout the morning. And we'll be bringing you updates. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.