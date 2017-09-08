Testimony Ends in Federal Abortion Trial Deciding Fate of Kentucky's Last Clinic

Testimony has ended in a federal trial that could decide whether Kentucky becomes the nation's first state without an abortion facility. The three-day trial ended on Friday in federal court in Louisville.

Attorneys will have 60 days to present post-trial briefs to U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers.

Stivers heard the case without a jury. The case revolves around a licensing fight between the state and EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville.

The clinic is challenging a Kentucky law requiring abortion facilities to have transfer agreements with a hospital and transportation agreements with an ambulance service.

ACLU attorney Brigitte Amiri says the state failed to offer a QUOTE "shred of evidence" that transfer agreements protect patient safety.

The state's lead attorney, Steve Pitt, says the clinic didn't "come close" to meeting its burden of proof is asking that the law be struck down.