Tennessee Turns in 34 Tons of Unwanted, Expired Medications

By 1 hour ago

Credit OLEG DUDKO 123RF STOCK PHOTO

  Officials say Tennesseans that participated in a national prescription drug disposal initiative turned in a record number of unwanted or expired medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said in a November news release that Tennesseans turned in more than 68,000 pounds of unwanted or expired medications during the DEA's 14th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Initiative on Oct. 28.

That was the highest total ever collected in the state, surpassing each of the 13 previous events. The Tennessean reports that the state also surpassed the combined take-back totals of Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. More than 6.5 million Tennesseans contributed.

Nationwide, the DEA's take-back day netted more than 912,000 pounds.

Tags: 
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
tennessee

Related Content

Unused Prescription Drugs Can Be Dropped Off At Event

By Apr 28, 2017
Oleg Dudko - 123rf Stock Photo

Tennesseans who have unused prescription drugs they no longer need can safely dispose of them Saturday at locations all around the state. It's part of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration's 13th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.