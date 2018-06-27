Tennessee Stays Ranked 35th In Child Well-Being Study

Tennessee remains ranked 35th in an annual child well-being study for a second-straight year.

The 2018 KIDS COUNT Data Book released Wednesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows that more than 60 percent of 3- and 4-year-olds in Tennessee lack access to pre-Kindergarten. It also says 12 percent of high school students don't graduate on time.

It says Tennessee ranked 27th in health, compared to 26th last year. Tennessee went from 35th to 33rd in economic well-being; 33rd to 35th in education; and 40th to 38th in family and community.

More than 9 percent of Tennessee babies were born less than 5 pounds, 1.1 percentage points higher than the national average. Babies born addicted to drugs are more likely to be born prematurely and at a low birth-weight.