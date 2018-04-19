Tennessee Lawmakers Scramble To Pass Fix To Testing Problems

Tennessee lawmakers have scrambled to pass legislation to make sure no students, teachers or schools suffer as a result of repeated failures with the state assessment test.

The legislation was passed quickly by both the Senate and House on Thursday following complaints that students were still having trouble taking the test known as TNReady.

House lawmakers fumed and some wanted to hold up passage of the budget until they came up with a legislative fix.

State education officials have said that there appeared to have been a cyber attack on the computer system of the testing company that administers the online test, but testing had resumed. But several lawmakers said they were getting messages Thursday of more problems with students being unable to take the assessment.