Tennessee Lawmakers Fuming Over New Assessment Test Problems

Tennessee's student assessment test, TNReady, has had more problems and that left state lawmakers fuming Tuesday.

State education officials announced on Tuesday morning that there appeared to have been a "deliberate attack" of the computer system of the company that administers the online test.

Later, State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen sent another email to school directors across the state saying testing had resumed and Questar Assessments Inc. had blocked unusual traffic coming into the company servers to prevent a hack of the system.

"To reiterate what we have shared earlier, there is absolutely no evidence that student data or information has been compromised," McQueen said via email.

State lawmakers voting on the House floor stood to voice their displeasure over the latest debacle with the testing.

In 2016, the state cancelled its five-year $108 million contract with a testing company because of repeated failures, including the inability of students to get online to take the tests and later with problems getting paper assessments shipped to schools on time.

Last year, state officials announced that nearly 10,000 of the tests were scored incorrectly.

"This is becoming problematic," Rep. Andy Holt, R-Dresden, said to his colleagues in the House.

Another lawmaker vowed to make changes in the law before the General Assembly adjourns for the year.

Rep. William Lamberth, R- Cottontown, stood up to say he filed an amendment to another bill to ensure the assessment tests would be taken on paper going forward. He also said another lawmaker's amendment would make sure any of this year's test scores would not count against teachers in their evaluations.

Mississippi students also had problems taking the test administered online by Questar. It's not clear how many states have been affected. A phone message left at the Minnesota-based company was not immediately returned.