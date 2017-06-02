Tennessee House Speaker Asks AG to Consider Suing Drug Firms

By 1 minute ago

Credit Wasin Pummarin, 123RF Stock Photo

Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell is asking the state attorney general to consider suing painkiller manufacturers for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis.

Harwell's letter Thursday asks Attorney General Herbert Slatery to review a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine sued five drug companies Wednesday, accusing them of intentionally misleading patients about the dangers of painkillers and promoting drug benefits not backed by science.

The companies sued by DeWine are Purdue Pharma; Endo Health Solutions; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiary, Cephalon; Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; and Allergan. Harwell pointed out that Tennessee is consistently one of the worst states for opioid and prescription drug abuse.

The overdose death rate in 2015 was 22 per 100,000 people.

Tags: 
Beth Harwell
herbert slatery

Related Content

GOP Field for TN Governor Expected to Become More Crowded

By May 26, 2017
123RF Stock Photo

The candidate pool seeking to succeed term-limited Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is likely to grow since the recent legislative session.

Tennessee Lawmakers Expected to Give Final OK to Roads Bill

By Apr 24, 2017
Wasin Pummarin/123rf Stock Photo

The Tennessee House is poised to put the finishing touch on months of work on Gov. Bill Haslam's bill that increases the gas tax to fund roadwork and cuts other taxes.