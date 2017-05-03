Tennessee House OKs Ban on Some Abortions after 20 Weeks

Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks if a doctor determines the fetus is viable through required testing.

The legislation that includes felony penalties for doctors cleared the House in a 68-18 vote Wednesday. The ban wouldn't apply if the mother faces risks of death or serious damage to a major bodily function.

 

The bill by Republican Representative Matthew Hill of Jonesborough passed the Senate earlier this week and now heads to Republican Governor Bill Haslam.

 

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has said his office would defend the measure if it were to become law, despite previously calling it "constitutionally suspect." Haslam said he would talk with Slatery before making his decision.

 

The House Republican majority voted against including exceptions for rape and incest proposed by Democrats.

